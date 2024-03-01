O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after buying an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after acquiring an additional 297,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

CALM stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.