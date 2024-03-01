O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after buying an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after acquiring an additional 297,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
