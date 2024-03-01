O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %
Toll Brothers stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
