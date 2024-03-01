O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323,839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 757,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

