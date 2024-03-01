O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,224 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $190.20 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.21.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

