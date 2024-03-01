O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,373 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $275.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,151 shares of company stock worth $23,601,819. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

