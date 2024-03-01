O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,355 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $517.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.