NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 77,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,991,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.