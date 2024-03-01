NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 616,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $268,312,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 68.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.33.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

