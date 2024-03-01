NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 5,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after buying an additional 827,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

