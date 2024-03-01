Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $63.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

