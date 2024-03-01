Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NTNX opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 477,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

