NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

NuCana Trading Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NuCana by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

