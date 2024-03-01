NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana
NuCana Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NuCana
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.