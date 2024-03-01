Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Novanta stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.04.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,644,000 after purchasing an additional 849,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

