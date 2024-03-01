Northland Capmk Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

AMBA stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

