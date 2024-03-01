Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DocGo in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

DocGo Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $422.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocGo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DocGo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DocGo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DocGo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

