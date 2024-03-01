Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $265.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

