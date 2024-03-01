Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,606,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 2,349,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.1 days.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $8.42 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.
