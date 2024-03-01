Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.7 %

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 204,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 154,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.