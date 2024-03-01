Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.