Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $835,000 Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Nomad Foods by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $22,913,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

