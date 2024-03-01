Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,728 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

