Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 224.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nevro worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO opened at $14.56 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

About Nevro

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.