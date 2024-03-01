Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

