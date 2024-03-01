Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,069 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

C3.ai Trading Up 24.6 %

AI stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

