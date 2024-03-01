Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $192.24 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $193.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

