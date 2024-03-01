Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 792 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $175.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

