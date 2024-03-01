Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,863 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Kroger by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 116,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 101,239 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 304,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 28,550.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

