NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NL Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. NL Industries has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NL opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NL Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NL Industries by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NL Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NL Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

