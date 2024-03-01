NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance
NYSE NREF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 494.61 and a quick ratio of 494.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.
