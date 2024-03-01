NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 494.61 and a quick ratio of 494.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NREF

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.