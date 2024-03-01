NewAmsterdam Pharma Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NAMS stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

