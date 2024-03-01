NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
