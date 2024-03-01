Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.86. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $101.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 44.25 and a quick ratio of 44.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8,395.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

