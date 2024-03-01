Needham & Company LLC Trims NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Target Price to $20.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s current price.
VYX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VYX
NCR Voyix Trading Up 2.1 %
NCR Voyix Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Read More
