Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

