Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVTS. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.63. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,060 shares of company stock valued at $991,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,415 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,869,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

