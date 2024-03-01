National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.56 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.