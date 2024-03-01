National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

