National Bank Financial Comments on Colliers International Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

