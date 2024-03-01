National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $90.50 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 82.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,590,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

