Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 35,307 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26.
Natera Trading Up 13.0 %
Natera stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
