Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 35,307 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26.

Natera Trading Up 13.0 %

Natera stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

