Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6,403.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

