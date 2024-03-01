MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $170.95 and last traded at $170.52, with a volume of 55158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.26.

The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MYRG. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

