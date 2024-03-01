Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

