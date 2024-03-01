Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.67. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBC

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.