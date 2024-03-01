Mutual Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 213,133 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

