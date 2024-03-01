MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $560.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

