Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 193.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,595.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,671.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,476.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.99 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

