Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,935 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $2,950,098.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,832,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,458,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $298.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $301.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 74.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

