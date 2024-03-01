Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.88.

Snowflake stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.02. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Snowflake by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

