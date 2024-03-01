Morgan Stanley Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.